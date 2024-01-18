Logan Webb: Committing to the Giants with a $90M Five-Year Extension

For those who bleed orange and black, the news is music to their ears – Logan Webb, the 26-year-old ace pitcher from Rocklin, California, will continue to don the uniform of the San Francisco Giants for an extended period. The Giants have inked a $90 million, five-year extension with Webb that covers the 2024-2028 seasons, a move that not only solidifies their pitching rotation but also promises an exciting future for the team.

A Lifelong Connection Cemented

Webb’s commitment to the Giants is more than just a professional contract; it’s a lifelong connection. Growing up supporting the Giants, he now finds himself a significant part of the team’s fabric. Currently earning $4.6 million for the 2023 season, Webb’s new contract details include a pay scale that increases annually from $8 million in 2024 to $24 million in 2028. The contract also includes a $1 million trade assignment bonus, further testament to the Giants’ faith in their star pitcher.

An Impressive Track Record

Webb’s contributions to the Giants have been significant. He played a pivotal role in helping the Giants secure a franchise-record 107 wins and an NL West title in 2021. Despite a challenging start to the current season – a 0-3 record and a 4.76 ERA – Webb exudes determination and is grateful for the Giants’ faith in him. Throughout his five-season MLB career, Webb boasts a 31-22 record with a 3.59 ERA.

A Commitment Beyond the Field

Webb’s commitment to the Giants extends beyond the baseball diamond. As part of his agreement, Webb plans to make annual donations to the Giants Community Fund, contributing to fentanyl awareness initiatives in memory of his cousin Kade Webb, who tragically passed away from a counterfeit pill in December 2021. This personal touch to his contract underscores the deep connection Webb has with the Giants and the community they represent.

As the Giants look to the future, they do so with a hometown hero at the forefront. Logan Webb’s contract extension is more than a business decision – it’s a commitment to a player who embodies the spirit of the team. With Webb’s contract secured, the Giants can look to build upon their recent successes and craft a team that continues to compete at the highest level.