Logan Kilbert: Sierra High’s Basketball Star Breaks Central Section Career Points Record

Logan Kilbert, a young basketball player from Sierra High School, has etched his name in the annals of Central Section basketball history. In an electrifying game against Edison High School, Kilbert racked up 36 points, shattering the previous career points record and leading his team, the Chieftans, to a nail-biting 62-60 victory.

Surpassing a Long-standing Record

Logan Kilbert‘s record-breaking feat required him to score a minimum of 25 points. However, he surpassed this threshold by a whopping 11 points. This achievement was not just a personal victory for Kilbert, but it also marked a new milestone in Central Section basketball. The previous record of 2,842 career points had been held by Tre’von Willis, a Washington Union graduate, since 2006. Kilbert’s remarkable performance saw him leapfrogging this long-standing record.

Outshining NBA Draft Pick

What makes Kilbert’s accomplishment even more notable is who he surpassed in the process. Deshawn Stevenson, a first-round NBA draft pick, had set the Central Section record in 1999. Kilbert’s feat sees him outshine even this illustrious predecessor.

More Than Just Points on a Scoreboard

For Logan Kilbert, however, this achievement isn’t just about points and records. In the previous year, sports anchor Alec Nolan had interviewed Kilbert when he was a junior in pursuit of a league title. During this interview, it became clear that Kilbert’s basketball journey was deeply intertwined with a personal mission – to keep his late mother’s memory alive through his sporting achievements. This record-breaking performance, therefore, is as much a tribute to his mother as it is a testament to his skill on the basketball court.