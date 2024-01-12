en English
Education

Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Logan Eggleston: A Shining Star On and Off the Volleyball Court

University of Texas alumni and volleyball star, Logan Eggleston, has been recognized as the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. This accolade acknowledges her remarkable achievements in athletics, academia, leadership, and community service. Eggleston, a business administration major, has made a significant impression on and off the volleyball court, carving a path that blends sporting prowess with academic diligence and a commitment to her community.

A Stellar Volleyball Career

Eggleston’s volleyball tenure at the University of Texas is dotted with numerous accolades and victories. She clinched five titles from the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American, including three first-team honors. Her athletic prowess saw her secure three Big 12 Conference Player of the Year awards.

Her most notable achievement came in 2022 when she led her team to a triumphant victory at the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship. Her outstanding performance earned her the coveted title of the Most Outstanding Player. Capping her college career, Eggleston also received the prestigious 2023 Honda Sport Award for Volleyball.

Leadership and Community Involvement

Off the court, Eggleston demonstrated a penchant for leadership and community service. She presided over the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and initiated several community-focused programs. These include the Longhorns for Engagement, Access, and Development Initiative and the Developing Neighborhood Athletes Fund.

Academic Achievements

Eggleston’s academic prowess is as impressive as her athletic feats. She was honored as the 2021 Big 12 Volleyball Scholar Athlete of the Year and was awarded multiple scholarships for postgraduate studies. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in sport management, a testament to her commitment to continually expanding her knowledge and developing her skills.

Now playing professionally for Galatasaray in Turkey, Eggleston reflects fondly on her transformative journey at Texas. Her story is a powerful testament to the value of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence in all facets of life.

Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

