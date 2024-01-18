Lochaber Bowling Series: Peaky Bowlers Hold Lead as Cal Brown Dominates

Week eight of the Lochaber Bowling Series has concluded, and the standings remain unaltered, with teams holding their ground in the Scratch and Handicap Leagues. The Peaky Bowlers continue to lead the Scratch League, followed by the Alleycats and Burnt Ends. In the Handicap League, FW British Legion retains the top spot, followed by Rotary B, Triple B, and Burnt Ends.

Peaky Bowlers Dominate

In a remarkable show of skill, Cal Brown from the Peaky Bowlers dominated the individual achievements, securing the highest scores in both the Scratch and Handicap categories. He bowled the highest Scratch Game at 162, bagged the highest Scratch Series with a score of 323, rolled the highest Handicap Game at 218, and clinched the highest Handicap Series at 435. Proving the prowess of the Peaky Bowlers, Brian Stewart, another member of the team, narrowly missed the highest Scratch Game by a single pin.

Close Contenders

The competition was closely contested with Sharyn Morgan from Gutter Girls and Simon Hardiman from Rotary B trailing closely in the highest Handicap Game, missing the top spot by four and two pins respectively. The spirit of competition was palpable as each player showcased their skills and determination.

Season High Scores

In a noteworthy shift in the season’s high scores, Cal Brown replaced his teammate Toon Brown for third place in the Handicap Series, further solidifying his outstanding performance in the eighth week. This was the only change in the season’s high scores, underscoring the consistency of the participating teams and players.