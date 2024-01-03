Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event

The Saturday race event saw local trainers and jockeys celebrate remarkable victories. Paul Nicholls trained three winning horses: Swift Hawk, Centara, and Individualiste. The latter was ridden by Freddie Gingell, who is currently enjoying a stellar season. Freddie’s uncle, Joe Tizzard, also savored a win with Pedley Wood.

Key Wins and Upcoming Races

Harry Derham-trained Queens Gamble emerged victorious in the Listed Byerley Stud Mares’ Hurdle, hinting at a potential run at Cheltenham. The day concluded with Jane Williams celebrating a win through Moka De Vassy, with jockey David Noonan. The forthcoming Monday race event will showcase a six-race card with 157 entries. Notably, the Blackdown Motor Company Maiden Hurdle has attracted 49 entries, including standout horses Individualiste and Selkirk Grace, the latter making a handicap debut.

Special Promotions and Additional Services

Special promotions, including ‘two for one’ tickets, are available on the Taunton Racecourse website. Additional services, such as a courtesy coach from Taunton Railway Station, are also provided. The weekend ahead holds promise with the Veterans’ Chase Final at Sandown, featuring David Pipe’s Ramses De Tellee, and a horse named Sans Bruit is set for its first run for trainer Paul Nicholls.

Take Advantage of Admission Offers

The article encourages readers to take advantage of the admission offer for the upcoming race meeting on Monday. Applications can be made on the racecourse website. The recent race event at Newbury saw Team Ditcheat have a fruitful day, with a Grade 1 winner, and three winners at Taunton. Paul’s best chance, Individualiste, was among the winners. Captain Teague, who won the Challow at Newbury, is showing mental and physical improvement. Despite Stage Star’s poor performance at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, Paul remains optimistic for the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.