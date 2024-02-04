Local Teams Geared Up for CIF-SS Boys Basketball Playoffs

The CIF-SS boys basketball playoff pairings have been announced, setting the stage for a riveting season of local sports. Five local teams are gearing up for their opening games this week, each seeking victory and glory on the court.

Santa Barbara High's Anticipated Match

After an impressive 21-7 season and a shared Channel League championship, Santa Barbara High is poised to host a Division 3A playoff opener. Their opponent is Viewpoint, a team with a balanced 13-13 record and an at-large bid from the Gold Coast League. The match is set to take place in the resonant halls of JR Richards Gym on Wednesday, February 7, at 7 p.m.

San Marcos and North Torrance Face-off

Meanwhile, San Marcos concluded their season with a 14-13 record, securing third place in the Channel League. They will travel to confront North Torrance, the triumphant Pioneer Valley champion boasting a 20-8 record. This Division 3A playoff opener is also scheduled for February 7, at 7 p.m.

Tri-Valley League's Cate School Joins the Fray

Third in the Tri-Valley League, Cate School finished their season with an 11-6 record and is preparing for their Division 3A playoffs. Their first hurdle is the road game against Calvary Chapel, a team with an 18-9 record. This match, too, is slated for the same date and time.

Local Showdown in Division 5A

In Division 5A, a local match-up has fans buzzing with anticipation. Carpinteria and Laguna Blanca, both second-place finishers in their divisions, will go head-to-head on the court. Laguna Blanca, with an 11-7 record, will play against Carpinteria, sporting a 14-11 record, at Carpinteria on the same Wednesday at 7 p.m.

With the pairings announced, the teams, each with their unique journeys and achievements, are ready to lay it all on the court. A season of intense basketball awaits these athletes, and the local community is eagerly gearing up for a spectacular display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.