Local Swimmers Shine, Dominate Annual Country Pennant Titles in Kalgoorlie

At the recent annual country pennant championships, the Kalgoorlie Amateur Swimming Club made a splash, securing top honors and showcasing the talent of its members. Led by Xavier Duke, Evgeny Utin, and Peridot Stainforth, the team of 51 swimmers outperformed competitors, bringing home a collection of medals and special recognitions, including overall victories in two divisions among a field of over 500 participants from across regional Western Australia.

Record-Breaking Performances and Honorary Recognitions

Marking a significant achievement, Duke and Utin each earned eight gold medals, contributing to the club's success in the C-grade and E-grade divisions, as well as clinching the trophy for the best overall relay team. Utin distinguished himself further by recording the fifth-fastest time in the breaststroke across all grades. Peridot Stainforth, another stellar performer, bagged three individual gold medals. The event also honored Sharon Bennett, Tracy Gale, and Caroline Todd with life memberships for their dedicated service to the club, highlighting their significant contributions over the years.

Up-and-Coming Stars and Team Effort

The championships were not just a showcase of the seasoned athletes but also a platform for emerging talents. Young swimmers Willow Simpson and Jackson Van Den Elzen were recognized as rising stars, with Maddison Carter and Oliver Samuels also making their marks by winning multiple medals. The success of the Kalgoorlie Amateur Swimming Club was attributed to not just the hard work of the athletes but also the meticulous planning and support from the community, sponsors, and the city council, as highlighted by KASC head coach and vice-president Narelle Bernhardt.

Looking Ahead: Mandurah to Host Next Championships

As the Kalgoorlie Amateur Swimming Club celebrates its achievements, attention is already turning to the future, with Mandurah announced as the host for the 2025 championships. While Mandurah led the overall A-grade standings this year, Albany took the lead in the B-grade, and Tom Price and Wickham shared honors in the D-grade. The successful hosting and performance of the Kalgoorlie team set a high benchmark for future events and underscore the importance of community and dedication in nurturing sporting talent.

This year's country pennant championships not only highlighted the prowess of local swimmers but also the strong community support and volunteer spirit that propels the Kalgoorlie Amateur Swimming Club forward. As the club reflects on its triumphs and the individual accolades of its members, it stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of sportsmanship and the collective effort of a community united by a love for swimming.