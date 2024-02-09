Local Star Chris Stewart Commits to University of Indianapolis Football

In an exuberant display of hometown pride, Chris Stewart, a senior from Wilmington High School, committed to the University of Indianapolis by signing his National Letter of Intent. The Greyhounds, who compete in NCAA Division II athletics, eagerly anticipate Stewart's arrival on their football team.
A Talent on the Rise
Stewart's decision comes as no surprise after his remarkable performance in high school football. As a lineman, he demonstrated exceptional skill and was named a first team All-SBAAC selection. The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference (SBAAC) recognition marked a significant milestone in Stewart's athletic career.
Further solidifying his status as a standout player, Stewart was honored with the prestigious Clinton County Lombardi Award, distinguishing him as the best down lineman in the county. His talent and dedication have not only earned him accolades but also cemented his position as a formidable force on the field.
A Family Celebration
Surrounded by loved ones, Stewart signed his National Letter of Intent in a heartwarming ceremony. The photograph capturing this moment features his family members: Andrew Stewart, Elle Martin, Stephanie Stewart, and Ken Stewart. Their beaming smiles reflect the immense pride and joy they share in Chris's accomplishment.
A New Chapter Begins
As Stewart embarks on this exciting new chapter at the University of Indianapolis, the Greyhounds look forward to the energy, determination, and skill he will bring to their team. His commitment represents not just a promising athletic future, but also a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and family support.
With the ink barely dry on his National Letter of Intent, Chris Stewart stands on the precipice of a thrilling journey. As he trades his Wilmington High School jersey for that of the Greyhounds, the echoes of his past victories fuel anticipation for the triumphs yet to come.
The University of Indianapolis welcomes Chris Stewart, a promising new addition to their Greyhounds football team. His commitment marks a significant milestone in his athletic career and an exciting new chapter in the Greyhounds' story.