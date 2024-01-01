Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge

Local Retailers Reap the Benefits of Festive Season

Local retailers on Wellington St in Montreal’s Verdun borough witnessed a surge in sales due to an unexpected influx of tourists and a heightened interest in local purchases amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The commercial vacancy rate across Montreal dropped significantly, but looming challenges like a tough economic climate, municipal tax hikes, and lack of commercial rent control could potentially undermine the progress.

Holiday Shopping Season Boosts Business

Business owners in Ottawa are experiencing a robust holiday shopping season. With over 40 markets operating between November and Christmas, Ottawa’s local businesses are seeing a surge in holiday shoppers. Interestingly, the Real-time Local Business Conditions Index by Statistics Canada indicates an annual rise in November followed by a steep drop in January. Tony Bailetti, an associate professor at Carleton University, explains that the holiday season’s competitiveness drives businesses to kickstart their Christmas sales early. He adds that local businesses hold an edge over large online retailers due to the unique social experience they offer.

Liquor Stores See Sales Skyrocket in Festive Season

Liquor stores are also witnessing a boom in sales during the festive season. With a staggering 70% increase compared to the previous year, top sellers include Tito’s, Barilla’s Prosecco, and champagnes. The owner attributes his success to competitive pricing and prompt customer service. Amid the celebrations, there’s a strong emphasis on safety, with stern warnings against drunk driving and reminders to plan a safe journey home.

Wellington Street: From Tourist Attraction to Retail Hotspot

Wellington Street in Montreal’s Verdun borough has seen a surge in sales from local retailers. After being ranked as the world’s coolest street by Time Out magazine in 2022, it has seen a surge of tourists and increased local exploration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, areas like downtown Montreal, which have wrestled with higher vacancy rates, are showing improvements due to city initiatives and upgrades. Local business associations are working alongside local governments to host events and curate unique experiences to lure in-person customers, continuing the surge in local retailers’ sales.