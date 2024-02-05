Local Highlights: Athletic Achievements, School Transitions, and Seasonal Celebrations

In a thrilling show of athletic prowess, Riverhead's Blue Waves track duo Ja’dah Williams Booker and Kayleanne Campbell clinched top honors at the Suffolk County girls winter track championships. Their victory in the January league finals was followed by an even more impressive performance at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood, where Campbell set a new personal record and Williams Booker outperformed her competitors in shot put. Both athletes have set their sights on state qualifiers, determined to exceed their current achievements.

Transition in Suffolk's Educational Landscape

Meanwhile, a new school in Suffolk County is contemplating a shift to a non-instructional role. This proposed change stands to significantly alter the school's operational model and range of educational services. While the exact implications of this transition are yet to be determined, it is certain to bring about noteworthy changes in Suffolk's educational landscape.

Local Recreation Takes a Hit

In a disappointing turn of events for the residents of Greenport Village, the local skating rink will not open for the current season. This decision is bound to impact the community's recreational activities, particularly for those who look forward to the winter skating season each year.

Enriching Youth Programs at Sylvester Manor

Looking ahead to the summer, Shelter Island's Sylvester Manor is launching signups for its youth programs. Notably, the Manor has expanded its offerings to include new options, striving to provide enriching and engaging experiences for the area's youth.

Celebrating Super Bowl LVIII

For those eager to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII, the North Fork is full of venues where the game can be watched while relishing local cuisine. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just want to partake in the festivities, these venues promise a memorable Super Bowl experience.

Valentine's Day Celebrations

With Valentine's Day on the horizon, Southforker has a sweet suggestion for celebrating – hand-baked cookies. This thoughtful, homemade gift is sure to delight loved ones and add a touch of sweetness to the day's festivities.

