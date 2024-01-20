Local High Schools and Colleges in Southland and Aurora Showcase Athletic Talent

The sports world is abuzz with recent athletic outcomes from high schools and local colleges in the Southland and Aurora, Elgin, Naperville, and Lake County areas. The competitive spirit and talent of local high school athletes are on full display, with notable wins and standout performances in basketball games.

High School Sports

Brother Rice secured a significant victory with a record of 19-3 and 3-1 in the CCL Blue. The team featured top scorers Zavier Fitch with 13 points, Cale Cosme, and Caden Workman, both contributing 10 points each. Eisenhower also claimed a notable victory, defeating Oak Forest with a score of 71-57. A.J. Abrams led the team with 26 points, followed by Cam Ellis with 14 points, Ayipey Salinas with 13 points, and Micah Calvin with 11 points. Evergreen Park also showcased their skills with a win over Argo, scoring 78-60, with Ulises Cardenas leading the team with 20 points.

College Basketball Highlights

Moving on to college basketball, the intensity and excitement continued with various teams delivering outstanding performances. Texas secured a thrilling 75-73 win over No. 9 Baylor, with Tyrese Hunter's driving layup at the buzzer sealing the victory. Purdue's Zach Edey had a standout game, scoring 30 points and grabbing 18 rebounds to lead his team to victory over Iowa with a score of 84-70. These victories highlight the competitive nature and skill of teams in the college basketball arena.

