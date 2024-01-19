Local Golfer Eric West Makes Korn Ferry Tour Debut at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic

On the sun-drenched greens of the Abaco Club on Winding Bay course, local golfer Eric West is preparing to make his debut on the Korn Ferry Tour at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. A 72-hole tournament that has seen numerous golfers ascend to the heights of the PGA Tour, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic is a crucial stepping stone for West, a former head professional at Port Royal Golf Course.

Advertisment

Preparations for the Great Abaco Classic

West, however, is not burdening his shoulders with the weight of expectations. His aim is simple: to compete, to challenge, and to measure his performance against some of the best golfers in the sport. To this end, he has been working relentlessly with a swing coach, refining his techniques, and enhancing his physical fitness. He has also made significant equipment changes, opting to play with clubs that he himself has designed under his own golf company, Paradise Golf Company.

The Path to the Korn Ferry Tour

Advertisment

West's journey to the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental circuit for the PGA Tour, is a testament to his determination and skill. His recent achievements include a triumphant debut at the PGA Tour, participating in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, and bagging the Johnnie Walker Classic amateur title. The Korn Ferry Tour debut is another feather in his cap, another milestone on his journey to the pinnacles of professional golf.

Driven by Personal Commitments

There is a personal element to West's sporting journey, one that transcends the boundaries of the golf course. The birth of his son has been a powerful motivator for West, inspiring him to strike a delicate balance between his professional aspirations and his family commitments. Showcasing his clubs in the tournament, as required for maintaining his PGA Tour credential as a manufacturer, is not merely a professional obligation, but also a personal mission for West.

As West steps onto the greens of the Abaco course, a course he knows well and one that suits his style of play, he carries with him the hopes and dreams of every local golfer. His debut at the Korn Ferry Tour is not just about a local golfer making it big; it's about showcasing the spirit of the game, the strength of human will, and the delicate balance between personal life and professional ambition.