Local Girls Basketball Teams Stamp Their Mark on CIF-SS Playoffs

In the heart of Santa Barbara County, a triumvirate of local girls basketball teams, Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, and Carpinteria, have emerged victorious from their respective seasons, securing their berths in the CIF-SS playoffs. This significant accomplishment has set the stage for a thrilling series of tournament matches, with the opening games pencilled in for Thursday, February 8, at 7 p.m.

An Unprecedented Feat

Leading the pack, Dos Pueblos High School has had an impressive run this season, culminating in a commendable 16-7 record. Their prowess on the court has earned them a ticket to the Division 3AA tournament where they are slated to face Walnut High from the Hacienda League. The latter, not to be underestimated, has ended their season with a solid 17-11 record.

Tri-Valley's Top Contender

Not far behind, Bishop Diego High School has carved out a niche for itself in the Tri-Valley League. With a third-place finish and a 19-6 record, the team has demonstrated a level of skill and tenacity that has propelled them into the Division 3AA bracket. Their first challenge will come in the form of Providence High from Burbank, who finished second in the Prep League with a 17-6 record.

Division 5AA's Dark Horse

Lastly, Carpinteria High School has made its mark by completing the regular season with a respectable 12-8 record. Their performance has earned them a spot in the Division 5AA tournament, where they will go head-to-head with San Gabriel Academy, the reigning champions of the Academy League.

The playoff openers were announced on Sunday, with all three teams bracing themselves for their first matches away from home. These young athletes have showcased not only their basketball prowess but also their determination and resilience, embodying the spirit of their respective schools and communities. As they take to the court this Thursday, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of their hometowns.