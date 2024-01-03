Local Bowling Scene Records High Scores: Perfect Games and Impressive Performances

The local bowling scene was buzzing with activity as numerous high scoring games and series were recorded at various bowling alleys, exemplifying the vibrant community of bowlers who participate in the local leagues and showcasing their impressive feats.

Perfect Games and Near Misses

Leading the pack with perfect games were Danny Komisarcik Jr., Steve Hoshaw, and Ryan McCoy. All three bowlers achieved the coveted score of 300 at Plaza and Olympia bowling centers, demonstrating their skill and precision. Not far behind was Thomas Kotul Jr., who scored a near-perfect 299 game at Stardust II, showing the fierce competition in play.

Men’s and Women’s High Scores

Apart from his perfect game, Ryan McCoy also topped the men’s series at Plaza with a score of 782, proving his consistency across games. Among the women, Suzanne Barnett led the way with a high score of 279 at Plaza, followed closely by Yvonne Shofroth’s 269 at Stardust II. Mari Albanese led the women’s series with an impressive 671 at Plaza, demonstrating the high level of competition among the female bowlers.

Senior Bowlers Making Their Mark

Senior bowler Mark Kruse and Joe Mireles shone at Olympia’s bowling center. Mireles set the alleys ablaze with a 298 game, illustrating that age is no barrier to achieving high scores in bowling. The scores from the previous week also reveal impressive performances, with Leon Harris and Tony Thackerson both achieving 300 games. The highest series from the previous week was an incredible 814 by Edward Perry.

The GHUSBC also holds an annual Spring tournament for male members, offering competitions in Scratch and Handicap events, with the highest scratch All Events score crowning the City Champion. These scores and the community’s participation reflect the passion for the sport and the competitive spirit of the local bowlers.