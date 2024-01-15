en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash

In a significant boost for Lobi Stars Football Club, star players John Lazarus and Mohammed Rabiu have rejoined the team’s training sessions, gearing up for the pivotal match against Kano Pillars on the eighteenth matchday. The duo’s return comes after their conspicuous absence during Lobi Stars’ triumphant face-off against Kwara United, a game they had to sit out due to injuries.

Players’ Recovery: An Advantageous Turn for Lobi Stars

The return of Lazarus and Rabiu, two indispensable components of Lobi Stars’ line-up, is a welcome development for the Makurdi-based team. Their coach, Eugene Agagbe, expressed his delight at the players’ recovery, underlining the importance of their roles in the upcoming matches. Lazarus, specifically, has had an impactful season, with two assists to his name, while Rabiu’s contribution to the team’s performance has been no less significant.

Preparation for the Upcoming Clash

As Lobi Stars prepare for their imminent clash with Kano Pillars, the return of these players could provide the team with the additional firepower they need. The upcoming match holds considerable importance, given the team’s current standing in the league. Lobi Stars presently shares an equal number of points with the league leaders, Remo Stars.

Past Encounters and Future Prospects

The last encounter between Lobi Stars and Kano Pillars in 2022 concluded in a goalless draw. However, with the return of Lazarus and Rabiu, Lobi Stars will be looking to leverage their strengthened line-up to secure a win in the upcoming match. The team’s recent victory over Kwara United, despite the absence of key players, showcases their resilience and determination, which they will undoubtedly carry into their upcoming games.

0
Football Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
2 mins ago
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
In an electrifying match that saw West Bromwich Albion triumph over Blackburn Rovers with a 4-1 victory, the spotlight pivots to the club’s top scorer, Brandon Thomas-Asante. The 25-year-old forward, known for his dynamic playstyle and scoring prowess, is currently anticipating an official ruling from football authorities. The matter of contention? Whether Thomas-Asante, who undisputedly
Brandon Thomas-Asante's Potential Hat-trick: Awaiting Official Confirmation
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
3 hours ago
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
3 hours ago
Jordan Love Triumphs: Packers Secure Playoff Victory Over Cowboys
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
9 mins ago
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
1 hour ago
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
2 hours ago
Kane Crichlow's Five-Goal Feat Propels Bishop's Stortford into the Last 16 of the Isuzu FA Trophy
Latest Headlines
World News
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
11 seconds
Edmonds International Women's Day 2024: Celebrating 'InspireInclusion'
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds' Victory Over Missouri State
21 seconds
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds' Victory Over Missouri State
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
43 seconds
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
54 seconds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
59 seconds
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
59 seconds
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
1 min
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
1 min
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
1 min
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
7 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app