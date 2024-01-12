en English
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre’s Services

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
Lloydminster Seeks Public Input on Golf & Curling Centre's Services

The City of Lloydminster is embarking on a decisive venture to revamp the food and beverage services at the Lloydminster Golf & Curling Centre. This initiative, steered by the city’s Director of Recreation and Culture Services, Jo”el Turcotte, aims to engage the public in a shared vision of enhancing the centre’s hospitality services. The project is driven by a comprehensive survey, scheduled to run from January 15 to February 5, inviting residents’ opinions and suggestions to shape the future of the centre.

Public Engagement in Decision-Making

The city’s administration values the insights of its residents, emphasizing their integral role in this process. The survey is accessible through three methods, including traditional paper copies. These copies must be submitted by the close of February 5th. The city’s recreation planners underscore the significance of this public participation, viewing it as a cornerstone for the successful refinement of the services offered.

Enhancing Social and Recreational Infrastructure

The city’s vision extends beyond mere modifications to the food and beverage options at the centre. The strategy is seen as an investment in Lloydminster’s social and recreational infrastructure. The administration believes that by elevating the quality of these services, the Lloydminster Golf and Curling Centre can be positioned as a prime venue for hosting substantial regional and national events.

Positioning Lloydminster on the National Map

The city’s readiness to host significant events will be showcased by the enhancement of these services. It is an opportunity for Lloydminster to further establish itself as a city that emphasizes quality and hospitality. The initiative, therefore, holds the potential to draw not only regional but also national attention, contributing to Lloydminster’s reputation as a city of choice for significant events.

Canada Food Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

