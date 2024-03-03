Llandovery Dominates Ebbw Vale with Six-Try Triumph, Secures Spot in Cup Final

EBBW Vale's aspirations for a Principality Stadium appearance were dashed as they succumbed to a six-try onslaught by Llandovery in the WRU Premiership Cup semi-final. The encounter, which took place at Aberavon's Talbot Athletic Ground, ended in a decisive 43-7 victory for the Drovers, propelling them into their third Cup final. Former Wales U20 full-back Jac Davies shone with a brace of tries, underlining Llandovery's dominance in a match that saw them virtually unassailable by halftime.

Advertisment

Drovers' First-Half Blitz Sets Tone

Llandovery wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Ioan Hughes opening the scoring with a penalty three minutes in, followed swiftly by Davies' first try. The Drovers continued their relentless pace, with tries from Hughes, Adam Warren, and Jamie Hughes before the break. By halftime, the scoreline read 29-0, leaving Ebbw Vale reeling and in desperate need of a miraculous comeback.

Second Half: No Reprieve for Ebbw Vale

Advertisment

The second half offered little solace for Ebbw Vale as Davies and Joe Powell extended Llandovery's lead with further tries. Reece Dunn managed a consolation try for the Steelmen, but it was far from enough to challenge Llandovery's supremacy. The Drovers' victory was not just a testament to their attacking flair but also highlighted their ambition for a double, having already claimed the Premiership title.

Looking Ahead: Ebbw Vale's Playoff Aspirations

Despite the defeat, Ebbw Vale's season is far from over. Currently in third place in the Premiership standings, the Steelmen still chase a top-four finish to secure a playoff spot. With five games remaining and a crucial match against second-placed Newport on the horizon, the team's resolve will be tested. Coach Jason Strange now faces the challenge of rallying his players after this setback, with the possibility of facing Llandovery again in the playoffs looming large.