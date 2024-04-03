L'Jarius Sneed Dismisses Injury Rumors Post Titans Move, Confident in Knee Condition

Following a high-link L'Jarius Sneed addressed concerns over his knee's health in his first press conference with the team. Despite rumors of a lingering knee issue that might have affected his trade value, Sneed reassured fans and media alike, stating, "Ain't nothing wrong with my knee. I'm fine." His declaration comes after a standout season where he contributed significantly to the Chiefs, culminating in an impressive Super Bowl LVIII performance.

Advertisment

Titans' Offseason Overhaul

The Tennessee Titans have been active in reshaping their roster to bounce back from a disappointing 2023 season. With significant changes including the hiring of Brian Callahan as head coach and acquiring top talents like Calvin Ridley and Lloyd Cushenberry, the team's strategic moves aim to strengthen both offense and defense. Sneed's addition, alongside Chidobe Awuzie, is seen as a critical component in revamping the Titans' secondary, offering a formidable challenge to opposing teams' receivers.

Addressing the Knee Concerns

Speculation around Sneed's knee condition emerged as a potential hindrance to his trade value. However, the Titans' commitment was clear when they secured Sneed with a lucrative four-year contract, signaling their confidence in his health and abilities. <a href="https://www.hudsonvalley360.com/ap/sports/big-spending-titans-see-