Lizcore Revolutionizes Indoor Climbing with NFC Wearable at 4YFN, MWC

Lizcore, a Barcelona-based startup, is transforming the indoor climbing scene with its innovative NFC wearable technology, unveiled at the 4YFN show during MWC. Founded by ex-pro climber Edgar Casanovas, the company aims to digitize the bouldering experience, offering a seamless way for enthusiasts to track their performance without the bulk of traditional devices.

Innovating Climbing Experiences

Lizcore's system integrates proprietary hardware and software, including smart base units and top-out holds that need installation in climbing gyms. Climbers can use the minimalist Lizy bracelet, an NFC wearable, to log climbs, track performance metrics like on-sights and red points, and even engage in social gamification by comparing stats with friends. This technology not only enhances the climbing experience but also aids in gym management through applications in ticketing, access control, and customer engagement analytics.

From Concept to Reality

The idea for Lizcore was born out of Casanovas' professional climbing experience and the recognition of a gap in the digitalization of the sport. The NFC wearable and app solution addresses climbers' reluctance to use bulky tech, offering a lightweight alternative that doesn't interfere with the climbing experience. With early deployments in Spain, Lizcore is now looking to expand its technology to more gyms across Europe and develop additional safety technologies for climbing facilities.

The Future of Indoor Climbing

As Lizcore works on scaling its innovative system and exploring potential applications in climbing competitions and gym safety technology, the future of indoor climbing looks promising. The startup's approach not only modernizes the sport but also opens new avenues for engagement and performance tracking, making climbing more accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts at all levels.