Sports

Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:47 pm EST
Liwa International Festival: A Celebration of Emirati Culture and Motorsport

The annual Liwa International Festival, a tradition steeped in Emirati culture and heritage, once again drew hundreds of cars, SUVs, and bikes from across the UAE. The festival is a renowned hub for adrenaline seekers and tradition enthusiasts alike, providing a scene where modernity and heritage intersect in a captivating spectacle.

Emblematic Celebration of Heritage and Sportsmanship

The festival, organized by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Liwa Sports Club, took place from December 8 to 31. This year, the event featured 1,700 participants engaging in 14 different sports activities, making it a grand showcase of Emirati resilience, competitive spirit, and cultural pride. Attendees witnessed a variety of races, from car, bike, and drift races to UTV races, alongside traditional events like falconry, camel, and horse racing.

Conquering the Tal Moreeb Dune

An iconic feature of the Liwa Festival is the Tal Moreeb dune, one of the highest sand dunes globally. This year’s festival saw electric cars, including a Tesla, challenge and conquer the formidable dune, leaving spectators impressed and marking a milestone in the festival’s history. The sight of electric vehicles scaling the massive dune underscored the festival’s embrace of modern technology alongside traditional Emirati culture.

An Unforgettable Cultural Experience

The atmosphere of the festival, further enhanced by the cold weather and warm community spirit, created an unforgettable experience for many. The streets, adorned with colorful banners and cars bearing Liwa stickers, vibrated with excitement and anticipation. Attendees left with cherished memories, expressing their admiration for the festival’s unique blend of culture and motorsport. The Liwa International Festival, through its fusion of traditional and modern elements, continues to reinforce its status as a must-visit event in the UAE’s cultural calendar.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

