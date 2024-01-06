Livonian Winter League: A Transnational Football Tournament Uniting Estonia and Latvia

An innovative off-season football competition, dubbed the Livonian Winter League, is set to kick off, uniting clubs from Estonia and Latvia. This initiative, undertaken by the Estonian and Latvian football associations, is structured into three leagues, A, B, and C. The tournament’s aim is to foster competition between these neighboring nations and pay homage to their intertwined historical ties.

Unveiling the Livonian Winter League

The Livonian Winter League is no ordinary competition. It features ten top-tier clubs from Estonia and Latvia, along with the two leading teams from their second divisions. The tournament structure is based on the clubs’ standings from their previous domestic league seasons. League A houses the top four teams from each nation, League B includes those ranked 5th to 8th, and League C features the 9th and 10th place teams from the first division, and the top two from the Estonian Esiliiga and Latvian First League.

Key Absences and Inclusions in the League

Notably, 2023 Estonian Meistriliiga runners-up FCI Levadia Tallinn and Latvia’s Riga FC have opted to field their reserve teams in League C. This decision is due to their pre-season activities elsewhere. Unfortunately, FK Auda of Latvia has decided to withdraw from the competition altogether.

A Unique Competition Structure

Each team in the tournament will play four matches, exclusively against teams from the other country. Adding to the excitement, the league incorporates a unique feature: a score tally to determine an overall winner between Estonia and Latvia. This running tally adds a layer of national pride to the competition, offering more than just club glory.

The Livonian Winter League also facilitates training sessions and camps to help clubs gear up for their forthcoming domestic seasons. The inaugural match is set to take place on January 16, with the Estonian champions, FC Flora Tallinn, locking horns with FK Liepaja from Latvia. The full list of fixtures can be found on the Estonian Football Association’s website.