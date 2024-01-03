Living Beyond Visual Impairment: The Triumphs of Kuwait Blind Association Members

Within the nurturing umbrella of the Kuwait Blind Association, over 1,000 visually impaired members lead fulfilling lives, proving that blindness does not equate to a lack of normalcy or potential. The association provides a supportive community where members can develop skills and pursue passions in various fields, from education and culture to sports and recreation.

Fahad Al-Enezi: Navigating the World Through Other Senses

Fahad Al-Enezi, the association’s Head of Public Relations, has learned to navigate the world using his other senses. He counts his steps and memorizes places, using sound to envision his surroundings. For instance, the sound of waves allows him to picture the sea, painting vivid mental images that compensate for his lack of visual input.

Shamayel Al-Mulla: From Loss to Triumph

Shamayel Al-Mulla’s eyesight gradually deteriorated due to toxic gases and air pollution during the Iraqi invasion in Kuwait. However, this did not deter her from reaching her goals. She embraced blindness as part of her identity and became a professional runner and archer, illustrating the potential of visually impaired individuals when provided with the appropriate support and opportunities.

Hassan Bohan: Overcoming Self-Doubt to Achieve Victory

Hassan Bohan, another member of the association, initially doubted his abilities due to his partial blindness. However, he overcame these insecurities to win multiple championships in goalball and running games. His victories serve as a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that visual impairment does not hinder one’s ability to excel in sports.

As the world observes World Braille Day on January 4, the Kuwait Blind Association’s work becomes even more poignant. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Louis Braille and emphasizes the importance of Braille as a mode of communication for visually impaired individuals. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of developing easily accessible communication systems and providing equal educational opportunities for visually impaired students, as highlighted in the 2010 landmark case of Sava Shiksha Abhiyan v Prakash Singh.