Sports

Livi Sheldon: From Bullying Victim to Gladiator Diamond

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
They’re back, bigger and stronger than ever. The iconic sports game show ‘Gladiators’ has returned to our screens with a fresh line-up of superhuman competitors. Among the 16 new Gladiators is a standout athlete, Livi Sheldon, also known as Gladiator Diamond. This 29-year-old bodybuilder hailing from Worcestershire is not just a formidable contender, but a symbol of resilience and strength in the face of adversity.

From Outcast to Gladiator

Standing 6 feet tall, Sheldon was often the target of bullying in her childhood. Teased for her height, she felt like an outsider. It was a struggle she turned into a source of empowerment, channeling her experiences into sports. As a six-year-old, Sheldon joined the boys’ football team, later captaining the girls’ squad and playing for Worcester City Ladies.

A Decade of Dedication

Her sporting journey continued with competitive swimming, but it was bodybuilding where she truly found her forte. Sheldon, who can lift 160kg and squat 120kg, has been weightlifting for over a decade. Her dedication to the sport intensified about six years ago after she graduated with a Sports Science degree.

Embracing Uniqueness

Sheldon’s journey from being bullied to becoming a Gladiator is far from just a showcase of her athletic prowess. Her story is a testament to her strength of character, which she now uses to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness. As an online coach, Sheldon encourages women to find their strength and confidence, reflecting her own respect for her body and her dedication to helping others.

With over 17,600 Instagram followers and 10,000 on TikTok, Sheldon is a social media sensation. Her posts not only highlight her training and nutrition habits but also offer an insight into her life, a journey marked by resilience and transformation.

As Gladiator Diamond, Sheldon is now a part of the classic challenges like Duel, Hang Tough, Powerball, and The Eliminator. The show, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, debuts on BBC One at 5.50pm. From the playground to the Gladiators’ arena, Sheldon’s journey is a shining example of how adversity can be turned into empowerment. Her story is one of strength, determination, and a refusal to be defined by others.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

