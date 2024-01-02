en English
Football

Liverpool’s Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Liverpool's Challenging Journey to the FA Cup Amid Player Absences

Liverpool, following a recent 1-1 league draw at Anfield, is ready to kick off their FA Cup campaign at the Emirates Stadium. However, the team’s journey is not without hurdles. A series of player absences pose significant challenges for the team.

A String of Injuries

Several crucial players are out due to injuries, including Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic. Additionally, Ben Doak is also unavailable. The fitness of Dominic Szoboszlai is uncertain as he is being checked for a hamstring issue that emerged during Liverpool’s 4-2 victory over Newcastle United.

International Commitments

Further, Waturo Endo and Mohamed Salah, crucial to Liverpool’s success, will not be part of the team for the FA Cup match as they are committed to international duty with Japan and Egypt, respectively.

The Opposition’s Predicament

Arsenal, Liverpool’s opponent in the FA Cup match, are also facing their share of troubles. They will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny, who are on international duty. Additionally, the long-term injuries to Jurrien Timber, Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira have further strained the team. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also facing a spell on the sidelines due to a calf issue.

The upcoming FA Cup match, to be broadcast on BBC One in the UK, is generating considerable interest among football fans, given the challenges both teams face.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

