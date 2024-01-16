Liverpool's Ben Doak Hints at Early Return from Knee Injury

Ben Doak, Liverpool's promising winger, has hinted at his imminent return to the football pitch, despite suffering a knee injury that initially raised concerns about his season. The 18-year-old Scottish sensation, who has made a mark in five appearances for Liverpool's first team this season, suffered a torn lateral meniscus during an under-21s match last month.

Doak's Cryptic Instagram Hint

While initial projections suggested a three-month recovery period post-surgery, Doak shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story recently. It featured an egg-timer emoji and an image of himself on the field, fingers crossed. This subtle hint suggests his recovery might be ahead of schedule, sparking hope among Liverpool supporters and his fellow teammates.

Liverpool's Injury Woes

Doak's potential early return could be a significant boost for Liverpool, currently grappling with injuries to key players. The list includes Scotland's captain Andy Robertson, players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, and Thiago Alcantara, with potential return dates set for February 2024 or later. Liverpool is keenly awaiting the end of their winter break to welcome back Dominik Szoboszlai, who is recovering from a hamstring issue and might play against Bournemouth.

Doak's Ambitions and Assistant Coach's Support

Doak, who made his debut at the U21 level in September 2022 and has since scored a goal and provided an assist in five caps, is eager to gather more playing time. His ambition is to enhance his chances of being selected for Scotland's squad for Euro 2024. Liverpool's assistant coach, Pep Lijnders, has expressed his belief in Doak's resilience. He previously stated that Doak's positive attitude and fitness level would aid his recovery, despite the lengthy healing process for the meniscus tear.