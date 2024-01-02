Liverpool’s 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion

In an exhilarating turn for football enthusiasts, a sneak peek into Liverpool’s away kit design for the forthcoming 2024/25 season has surfaced. The leak, presented by the graphic designer lfcdzn11, offers a tantalizing glimpse into what Liverpool fans can expect to see their favorite team donning in the upcoming season.

Aesthetic Appeal Meets Simplicity

The leaked kit design reveals a tastefully done dark anthracite base color, reminiscent of a deep black, complemented by light turquoise and lighter anthracite applications. The logos adorning the kit are poised to be displayed in an off-white hue, adding a touch of sophistication to the design. A stark departure from flamboyant patterns and graphic designs, this kit’s appeal lies in its simplistic approach, inevitably making it a potential favorite among the fans.

A Throwback to Liverpool’s 2019/20 Third Kit

The design elements of the leaked kit bear a striking resemblance to Liverpool’s 2019/20 third kit, produced by New Balance. That kit, with its signature ‘phantom black’ look, was well-received by fans and football connoisseurs alike. The 2024/25 away kit, while retaining the beloved dark hue, introduces fresh color applications, giving it a modern yet nostalgic feel.

Anticipation for Official Unveiling

While the official unveiling and release of the new kits are eagerly awaited, it is anticipated that the away kit will not make its debut until pre-season. This breaks from the tradition of showcasing the home kit in Anfield’s final game of the season. Along with the away kit, Liverpool will also sport a white third kit and a pinstriped home strip for the next season, adding to the anticipation of the fans and followers around the globe.

The fans are now left in suspense, their curiosity piqued, as they eagerly await further updates and leaks regarding Liverpool’s forthcoming kit designs.