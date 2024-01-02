en English
Football

Liverpool’s 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion

In an exhilarating turn for football enthusiasts, a sneak peek into Liverpool’s away kit design for the forthcoming 2024/25 season has surfaced. The leak, presented by the graphic designer lfcdzn11, offers a tantalizing glimpse into what Liverpool fans can expect to see their favorite team donning in the upcoming season.

Aesthetic Appeal Meets Simplicity

The leaked kit design reveals a tastefully done dark anthracite base color, reminiscent of a deep black, complemented by light turquoise and lighter anthracite applications. The logos adorning the kit are poised to be displayed in an off-white hue, adding a touch of sophistication to the design. A stark departure from flamboyant patterns and graphic designs, this kit’s appeal lies in its simplistic approach, inevitably making it a potential favorite among the fans.

A Throwback to Liverpool’s 2019/20 Third Kit

The design elements of the leaked kit bear a striking resemblance to Liverpool’s 2019/20 third kit, produced by New Balance. That kit, with its signature ‘phantom black’ look, was well-received by fans and football connoisseurs alike. The 2024/25 away kit, while retaining the beloved dark hue, introduces fresh color applications, giving it a modern yet nostalgic feel.

Anticipation for Official Unveiling

While the official unveiling and release of the new kits are eagerly awaited, it is anticipated that the away kit will not make its debut until pre-season. This breaks from the tradition of showcasing the home kit in Anfield’s final game of the season. Along with the away kit, Liverpool will also sport a white third kit and a pinstriped home strip for the next season, adding to the anticipation of the fans and followers around the globe.

The fans are now left in suspense, their curiosity piqued, as they eagerly await further updates and leaks regarding Liverpool’s forthcoming kit designs.

Football Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

