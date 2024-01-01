en English
Football

Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year’s Day Showdown at Anfield

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
Liverpool vs Newcastle: New Year's Day Showdown at Anfield

As the New Year’s Day sun sets over Anfield, Liverpool will clash with Newcastle United in what promises to be a thrilling Premier League encounter. The Reds, basking in the glory of their 2023 league triumph, are poised to extend their lead at the summit, more so with Arsenal’s unexpected stumble against Fulham.

The Stakes

Liverpool’s recent four-match unbeaten streak has brought a wave of optimism to the Merseyside club. Their latest triumph over Burnley not only catapulted them to the league’s pinnacle but also maintained their position following Arsenal’s shock defeat to West Ham. The Reds now have a golden opportunity to open up a five-point gap between their closest rivals, Arsenal and Manchester City, and themselves.

(Read Also: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Fulfills Young Fan's Dream)

Shadow of Injuries

However, the Reds’ ambitious pursuit of victory will be somewhat hampered by a series of injuries plaguing their squad. Key players such as Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara, and Stefan Bajcetic will miss the crucial encounter. Yet, there might be a glimmer of hope with Alexis Mac Allister potentially making a return after a six-match absence due to a knee injury.

(Read Also: Liverpool's Klopp Turns Dream into Reality for Specially-Abled Fan)

The Opposition

On the other side of the pitch, Newcastle, under the stewardship of Eddie Howe, will be desperate to turn the tide. The Magpies have had a rough festive period with defeats to Luton and Nottingham Forest. Their captain Jamaal Lascelles’s injury is not deemed severe, and the team’s morale may be boosted by Joelinton’s anticipated return from a hamstring injury.

The Prediction

A simulation using EA FC 24 projects a 2-0 victory for Liverpool, with goals from Núñez and Alexander-Arnold. However, predicting football outcomes is always a precarious task. As the players step onto the Anfield turf under the floodlights at 8 p.m. local time, only time will tell if Liverpool can maintain their momentum or Newcastle can spring a New Year surprise.

