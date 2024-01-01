en English
Sports

Liverpool vs Newcastle: A New Year's Kick-off to the Premier League 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
As the New Year dawns, the Premier League kicks off 2024 with a stunning fixture: Liverpool versus Newcastle United. The match, set to commence at 8pm GMT at Anfield, promises an enthralling evening for football enthusiasts worldwide. The game carries monumental weight in the title race, particularly for the Reds, who are fervently seeking to uphold their two-point lead at the top of the table. The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT, and can also be streamed via the Sky Go app.

Unyielding Struggle for Glory

Liverpool, currently leading the league with 42 points from 19 matches, is under pressure to avoid the slips of their previous draws with Arsenal and Manchester United. Carrying the momentum of a recent 2-0 victory against Burnley, the team is eager to continue a winning streak and stay ahead of Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s seasoned manager, is ready to face the challenge, with his team having remained unbeaten at home since November 2022.

Underdogs with Potential

Newcastle United, with nine wins, two draws, and eight losses, is not to be underestimated. Holding 29 points from 19 matches, the Magpies have the potential to move into European contention with a win. Despite enduring several injuries and a two-match losing streak, they are seen as a challenging opponent that could upset Liverpool’s dominance.

Line-ups and Odds

With several injuries and potential returns to deal with, both teams have their work cut out. Newcastle will miss the services of Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes, while Liverpool has updates on several players. Alexis Mac Allister is closest to a return, with Andrew Robertson and Thiago Alcantara expected to make a comeback before the end of January. Predicted line-ups suggest a competitive match with key players like Mohamed Salah and Joelinton expected to feature. The odds favor Liverpool to win, with the prediction for the game being a narrow 2-1 victory, which would help them retain their leading position in the league.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

