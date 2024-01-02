en English
Sports

Liverpool Joins Premier League Race for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Swedish striker, Viktor Gyokeres, who recently moved to Sporting CP from Coventry City, is now on the radar of some of the most high-profile clubs in the Premier League. Liverpool is the newest addition to the list of clubs vying for Gyokeres’ signature, joining the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United. This escalating interest in Gyokeres is a clear testament to his rising stature in European football and the fierce competition among England’s top-tier clubs to secure his services.

Interest despite hefty buyout clause

Renowned transfer expert, Ekrem Konur, has been tracking the movements around Gyokeres. Sporting CP’s coach, Rúben Amorim, has stated that Gyokeres would only be allowed to leave if his buyout clause, set at a staggering €100 million, is met. Despite the hefty price tag, the interest in the forward doesn’t seem to be waning.

Rising profile in European football

Gyokeres’ rising profile is backed by his impressive form. The 25-year-old forward has been in sublime form this season, netting 18 goals and providing 8 assists in 21 matches. His performances in Liga Nos have caught the attention of the biggest clubs in England, highlighting his potential to excel in the Premier League.

Potential move on hold

Despite the interest, a January move for Gyokeres seems unlikely. He has expressed his desire to remain at Sporting CP and build on the platform he’s creating for himself in Portugal. Gyokeres’ decision to stay put, at least for now, indicates his dedication to his current team and his ambition to continue his growth as a player in Liga Nos.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

