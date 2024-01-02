Liverpool Joins Premier League Race for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres

Swedish striker, Viktor Gyokeres, who recently moved to Sporting CP from Coventry City, is now on the radar of some of the most high-profile clubs in the Premier League. Liverpool is the newest addition to the list of clubs vying for Gyokeres’ signature, joining the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Newcastle United. This escalating interest in Gyokeres is a clear testament to his rising stature in European football and the fierce competition among England’s top-tier clubs to secure his services.

Interest despite hefty buyout clause

Renowned transfer expert, Ekrem Konur, has been tracking the movements around Gyokeres. Sporting CP’s coach, Rúben Amorim, has stated that Gyokeres would only be allowed to leave if his buyout clause, set at a staggering €100 million, is met. Despite the hefty price tag, the interest in the forward doesn’t seem to be waning.

Rising profile in European football

Gyokeres’ rising profile is backed by his impressive form. The 25-year-old forward has been in sublime form this season, netting 18 goals and providing 8 assists in 21 matches. His performances in Liga Nos have caught the attention of the biggest clubs in England, highlighting his potential to excel in the Premier League.

Potential move on hold

Despite the interest, a January move for Gyokeres seems unlikely. He has expressed his desire to remain at Sporting CP and build on the platform he’s creating for himself in Portugal. Gyokeres’ decision to stay put, at least for now, indicates his dedication to his current team and his ambition to continue his growth as a player in Liga Nos.

