Liverpool FC Set to Battle Norwich City in Fourth Round of FA Cup

The iconic Anfield Stadium is preparing to host a much-anticipated showdown in the FA Cup 2023-24. The high-flying Liverpool FC is set to lock horns with Norwich City in the fourth round of the competition. The match is slated for Sunday, January 28, and is expected to kick-off at 8:00 pm IST. Indian football enthusiasts can catch the live action on Sony Sports Ten 1, the official broadcaster of the FA Cup in India. The match can also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Liverpool's Robust Form

This season, Liverpool FC has been displaying a formidable form that has their fans brimming with expectations. The Reds have their sight set on reaching the last-16 of the competition, thereby keeping their quest alive to win all four competitions they started the season in. The match against Norwich City appears to be another opportunity for the team to continue their successful run.

Return of Key Players

The potential return of key players like Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Trent Alexander-Arnold from their respective injuries could further bolster Liverpool's chances against Norwich City. The strength of the Liverpool squad, along with the strategy of the management, could be crucial in deciding the fate of this match.

Support from Co-owner LeBron James

LeBron James, co-owner of Liverpool FC, has expressed his support for the team ahead of the crucial match. His comments on Jurgen Klopp's decision regarding his departure have also been noted. The support from the team's management and the anticipated return of key players have set the stage for an exciting FA Cup round.