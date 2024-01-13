en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:47 am EST
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations

As the January transfer window unfolds, Liverpool FC reportedly expressed interest in Colombian centre-back Kevin Mantilla, currently playing for Argentine club, Talleres. This revelation comes directly from Talleres President Andres Fassi in a conversation with La Voz, stating that Liverpool inquired about Mantilla’s physical records, confirming a four-month-long monitoring period.

Mantilla, a Rising Star in South America

20-year-old Kevin Mantilla has emerged as a promising talent. Having featured eight times in the Argentinian Primera Division this season, Mantilla’s current market value stands at £2 million. Last summer, Mantilla swapped Colombian club Santa Fe for Talleres in a deal worth €1.8m. Since then, his performances in the South American Under-20 Championship have caught the eye, leading to speculation about a potential move to Europe.

Liverpool’s Transfer Window Strategy

Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has been notably cautious about engaging in the active transfer market. Despite the club’s defensive injury woes, with centre-back Joel Matip sidelined due to a long-term injury, Klopp emphasized that the club currently has four centre-backs to rely on. He expressed skepticism about the feasibility of securing a top centre-back in the January transfer window, especially considering the financial implications and the challenge of finding the right addition to the squad.

Potential Implications of the Transfer

Should this deal come to fruition, it would mark a departure from Liverpool’s traditional transfer practices, as the club rarely purchases directly from South American clubs. Brighton & Hove Albion have also shown interest in Mantilla, demonstrating their success in harnessing South American talent, with Moises Caicedo as a prime example. Furthermore, Liverpool’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes, currently under contract with Newcastle United, could potentially heat up if Newcastle decides to sell some of its star players, including Guimaraes, to alleviate financial constraints.

0
Colombia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Colombia

See more
4 hours ago
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Tragic Tale of Natural Disaster
In a tragic turn of events, northwestern Colombia witnessed a significant landslide, leading to a loss of lives and extensive injuries. As confirmed by Colombia’s Vice President, Francia Marquez, the catastrophic event, which occurred on Friday, may have resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left approximately 30 others injured. The incident underscores the
Landslide in Northwestern Colombia: A Tragic Tale of Natural Disaster
Kali Uchis' Music Journey: Net Worth Reaches $4 Million by 2024
13 hours ago
Kali Uchis' Music Journey: Net Worth Reaches $4 Million by 2024
President Petro's Son Faces Accusation Hearing Amidst Money Laundering Allegations
23 hours ago
President Petro's Son Faces Accusation Hearing Amidst Money Laundering Allegations
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured
5 hours ago
Colombia Tragedy: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 35 Injured
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
5 hours ago
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
Soma Gold Corp. Ascends to OTCQX Best Market, Amplifying Investor Confidence
5 hours ago
Soma Gold Corp. Ascends to OTCQX Best Market, Amplifying Investor Confidence
Latest Headlines
World News
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
15 seconds
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
24 seconds
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
34 seconds
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
35 seconds
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
35 seconds
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
1 min
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
1 min
Medical Triumph: Conjoined Twins Ritaj and Rital Gaboura Thrive After Complex Surgeries
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
3 mins
Trophée Maroc Equestre: Celebrating Moroccan Equestrian Sports and Culture
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
3 mins
Venkatesh Daggubati Reflects on His Career and Upcoming 75th Film 'Saindhav'
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
47 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app