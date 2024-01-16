Liverpool Fans Seek Justice for 2022 Champions League Final: UEFA Opposes English Court Hearing

Leigh Day, a prestigious law firm, is currently representing approximately 1,100 Liverpool fans who encountered both physical and psychological harm during the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. The fans were reportedly exposed to disconcerting scenarios such as being corralled and subjected to tear gas by police outside the Stade de France. While Leigh Day is tirelessly advocating for the case to be presented at the High Court in Liverpool, UEFA maintains a staunch opposition to having the case heard in any English court.

UEFA's Stance

UEFA argues that any matters relating to the actions of the French state, in this instance, the police force, should be rightfully adjudicated in France. Despite UEFA's unyielding stance, Leigh Day remains steadfast in its resolve to see the proceedings take place in England, emphasizing the profound significance of the case to the affected Liverpool fans. UEFA, on the other hand, has refrained from issuing any public comments due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

Independent Review Findings

In 2023, an independent review was conducted regarding the incident. The results attributed primary responsibility for the organisational and safety failings at the event to UEFA. The review noted that it was fortunate that no lives were lost during the mishap. Initially, UEFA and the French authorities had blamed the chaos on ticketless fans, but the review underscored UEFA's central role while also acknowledging contributory fault from the French police and the French Football Federation.

Leigh Day's Commitment

Leigh Day's commitment to their clients and the pursuit of justice is clear. The law firm is adamant about the necessity for the case to be heard in an English court, given the magnitude of the harm caused to the Liverpool fans. This legal battle signifies not only a fight for justice but also an attempt to hold UEFA accountable for its role in the unfortunate events that transpired during the 2022 Champions League final.