Liverpool Eyes Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson as Potential Replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool Football Club has reportedly set its sights on Sunderland’s goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson, as a potential replacement for current second-choice keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher. Kelleher’s future with Liverpool hangs in the balance, with Celtic, under the leadership of manager Brendan Rodgers, showing keen interest in the player. Liverpool’s scouting of Patterson hints at their preparation for the possible departure of Kelleher.

Liverpool’s Transfer Radar Beeps For Patterson

According to reporter Alan Nixon, Liverpool has placed Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson on their transfer radar. The uncertainty surrounding Kelleher’s future at Liverpool has sparked interest in Patterson, with the news first surfacing on the Empire of the Kop platform. Patterson, a first-choice goalkeeper at Sunderland, is being viewed as a potential successor should Kelleher decide to explore the opportunity of being a first-choice keeper elsewhere.

Klopp’s Interest in Patterson

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s boss, has shown interest in the young goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson. Kelleher’s potential departure could instigate a scramble for Patterson, as Liverpool also considers other moves in the transfer market. The link between Liverpool and Patterson, while tentative, is gaining traction as the possibility of Kelleher’s departure looms.

Goalkeeping Options In The Face Of Uncertainty

Liverpool’s proactive move to consider Patterson is aimed at solidifying the team’s goalkeeping options in the face of potential changes. Kelleher, who has been a long-term target of Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers, might leave either in the current transfer window or more likely in summer. In such a scenario, the 23-year-old Patterson could provide Liverpool with the necessary cover, ensuring that the team isn’t caught off guard.