en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Liverpool Eyes Lille’s Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Liverpool Eyes Lille’s Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid

In a classic tale of football rivalry, Liverpool Football Club is reportedly looking to score a win against Real Madrid, not on the pitch, but in the race to acquire rising star defender, Leny Yoro. The 18-year-old centre back, currently playing for Lille, has caught the attention of these European powerhouses with his exceptional strength and tactical prowess.

Leny Yoro: The Next Big Thing

Yoro’s performance in Ligue 1 this season has been nothing short of outstanding. His physical presence and passing ability have drawn comparisons to William Saliba, further raising his stock. Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have shown a keen interest in bringing the young talent into their fold, but it’s Liverpool, smarting from their loss of French superstar Kylian Mbappe to Real, who seem to be moving more aggressively in the pursuit.

Scramble for Signature

According to Le10Sport, Real Madrid has a strong desire to add Yoro to their squad. However, Liverpool, with its intention to bolster its title chances, is not far behind. The club is actively advancing in talks for Yoro, as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to bring fresh quality into the backline. The stakes are high, with the young defender’s transfer fee anticipated to be in the region of 75 million pounds.

The Road Ahead

Despite the intense interest, the road to Yoro’s signature is not smooth. Lille, understandably protective of their young sensation, is demanding a hefty price for his release and club president Olivier Letang has no intention of selling Yoro this month. But with Yoro’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, and with Lille keen to extend his stay, the coming months will reveal whether Liverpool’s pursuit will bear fruit or if another club will swoop in for the prodigious talent.

0
Europe Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
23 mins ago
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
The profession of speech-language pathology (SLP) is reshaping the landscape of communication intervention. Beyond assisting non-verbal children, it addresses a gamut of communication disorders, extending to neurological and physiological conditions. Norma Camilleri, the president of the Association of Speech-Language Pathologists (ASLP), heralds the profession’s contribution in Malta, a country where the field is well-regulated and
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Greenbrier Companies Reorganizes Under 'Better Together' Strategy, Announces Leadership Changes
40 mins ago
Greenbrier Companies Reorganizes Under 'Better Together' Strategy, Announces Leadership Changes
UK Government Pressures Oil Executives and EU Funds Northvolt Amid Industry Developments
42 mins ago
UK Government Pressures Oil Executives and EU Funds Northvolt Amid Industry Developments
Hersh's Report on Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts: The U.S. in the Crosshairs
59 mins ago
Hersh's Report on Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts: The U.S. in the Crosshairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
28 seconds
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
37 seconds
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Amazon Launches Health Condition Programs to Boost Utilization of Digital Health Benefits
38 seconds
Amazon Launches Health Condition Programs to Boost Utilization of Digital Health Benefits
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
48 seconds
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads
1 min
Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
1 min
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
Wilmington High School Bowling Team Triumphs in Nail-Biting Match
2 mins
Wilmington High School Bowling Team Triumphs in Nail-Biting Match
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Defends Diplomatic Strategy in Policy Address
2 mins
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi Defends Diplomatic Strategy in Policy Address
Georgia Lawmakers Reconvene Amid Protests and Security Concerns; Set for Intense Legislative Session
3 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Reconvene Amid Protests and Security Concerns; Set for Intense Legislative Session
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
37 seconds
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app