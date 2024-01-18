en English
Europe

Liverpool Eyes Feyenoord’s David Hancko Amidst Competitive Interest

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Liverpool Eyes Feyenoord’s David Hancko Amidst Competitive Interest

Liverpool FC, the Premier League giants, are reportedly setting their sights on Feyenoord defender, David Hancko, in a bid to reinforce their defensive lineup. The robust 26-year-old Slovak, instrumental in Feyenoord’s triumphant league victory last season, has attracted attention from Liverpool, who find themselves in a tug-of-war with Paris Saint-Germain over his contract.

Search for a Solid Defence

This interest stems from Liverpool’s quest for a reliable centre-back following a prolonged injury to Joel Matip. Hancko’s agent, Branislav Jasurek of FairSports Agency, confirmed the interest from several clubs but hinted at a high probability of Hancko remaining with Feyenoord. He underscored Hancko’s commitment to Feyenoord’s Champions League aspirations and ruled out a move to a lesser-ranked club.

A Calculated Approach to Career Progression

Jasurek highlighted Hancko’s prudent approach to career decisions, indicating a possible move only in the summer that aligns with his sporting ambitions. This methodical strategy has been evident in his past transitions with Sparta Prague and Feyenoord. While Hancko’s current market value stands at £38.5m, concerns over his aerial duel success rate of 56.3% have raised questions about his suitability for a top-tier Premier League club.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill – A Missed Opportunity?

The article also reveals that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was a priority for Liverpool. However, his recent long-term contract at Chelsea and the club’s perception of him as a future key player make a potential deal improbable. Liverpool’s interest in Hancko, therefore, represents a strategic move that could potentially bolster their defence while navigating the challenges of the Premier League and Champions League.

Europe Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

