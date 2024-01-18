Liverpool Eyes Feyenoord’s David Hancko Amidst Competitive Interest

Liverpool FC, the Premier League giants, are reportedly setting their sights on Feyenoord defender, David Hancko, in a bid to reinforce their defensive lineup. The robust 26-year-old Slovak, instrumental in Feyenoord’s triumphant league victory last season, has attracted attention from Liverpool, who find themselves in a tug-of-war with Paris Saint-Germain over his contract.

Search for a Solid Defence

This interest stems from Liverpool’s quest for a reliable centre-back following a prolonged injury to Joel Matip. Hancko’s agent, Branislav Jasurek of FairSports Agency, confirmed the interest from several clubs but hinted at a high probability of Hancko remaining with Feyenoord. He underscored Hancko’s commitment to Feyenoord’s Champions League aspirations and ruled out a move to a lesser-ranked club.

A Calculated Approach to Career Progression

Jasurek highlighted Hancko’s prudent approach to career decisions, indicating a possible move only in the summer that aligns with his sporting ambitions. This methodical strategy has been evident in his past transitions with Sparta Prague and Feyenoord. While Hancko’s current market value stands at £38.5m, concerns over his aerial duel success rate of 56.3% have raised questions about his suitability for a top-tier Premier League club.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill – A Missed Opportunity?

The article also reveals that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill was a priority for Liverpool. However, his recent long-term contract at Chelsea and the club’s perception of him as a future key player make a potential deal improbable. Liverpool’s interest in Hancko, therefore, represents a strategic move that could potentially bolster their defence while navigating the challenges of the Premier League and Champions League.