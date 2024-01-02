en English
Football

Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura

English Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly setting their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach’s center-back, Ko Itakura. The Japan international’s star performances in the Bundesliga have caught the attention of these top-flight teams, adding to the intrigue of the upcoming transfer season.

Ko Itakura: A Rising Star

Itakura, who previously signed for Manchester City in 2019, never made it onto the field under Pep Guardiola. Instead, he honed his skills at Groningen and Schalke on loan, ultimately securing a move to Monchengladbach in 2022. His impressive performances earned him the Player of the Month award in August, highlighting his upward trajectory in the world of football. Despite being under contract until 2026, Itakura’s robust performances have piqued interest among Premier League teams.

Renewed Interest from Premier League Teams

Noted football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has labeled Itakura as ‘one to watch in 2024.’ Romano confirmed that Liverpool has sent scouts to monitor the 27-year-old’s performances closely. Itakura’s versatility as both a center-back and defensive midfielder makes him a valuable potential addition to Liverpool, especially as they grapple with injuries to key players Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic. Tottenham, similarly struggling with Cristian Romero’s injury, is also reportedly keen on securing Itakura’s services.

Transfer Window Outlook

With a Transfermarkt valuation of €13 million, Itakura’s transfer won’t come cheap. Romano has confirmed that Itakura’s release clause cannot be activated in the winter transfer window, indicating any potential move would happen outside of this period. However, interest from Premier League teams is likely to persist given Itakura’s impressive track record. With Itakura’s keenness on a Premier League move and sustained interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, the stage is set for a compelling transfer season.

Football Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

