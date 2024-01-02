Liverpool and Tottenham Eye Borussia Monchengladbach’s Ko Itakura

English Premier League giants Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly setting their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach’s center-back, Ko Itakura. The Japan international’s star performances in the Bundesliga have caught the attention of these top-flight teams, adding to the intrigue of the upcoming transfer season.

Ko Itakura: A Rising Star

Itakura, who previously signed for Manchester City in 2019, never made it onto the field under Pep Guardiola. Instead, he honed his skills at Groningen and Schalke on loan, ultimately securing a move to Monchengladbach in 2022. His impressive performances earned him the Player of the Month award in August, highlighting his upward trajectory in the world of football. Despite being under contract until 2026, Itakura’s robust performances have piqued interest among Premier League teams.

Renewed Interest from Premier League Teams

Noted football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has labeled Itakura as ‘one to watch in 2024.’ Romano confirmed that Liverpool has sent scouts to monitor the 27-year-old’s performances closely. Itakura’s versatility as both a center-back and defensive midfielder makes him a valuable potential addition to Liverpool, especially as they grapple with injuries to key players Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic. Tottenham, similarly struggling with Cristian Romero’s injury, is also reportedly keen on securing Itakura’s services.

Transfer Window Outlook

With a Transfermarkt valuation of €13 million, Itakura’s transfer won’t come cheap. Romano has confirmed that Itakura’s release clause cannot be activated in the winter transfer window, indicating any potential move would happen outside of this period. However, interest from Premier League teams is likely to persist given Itakura’s impressive track record. With Itakura’s keenness on a Premier League move and sustained interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, the stage is set for a compelling transfer season.