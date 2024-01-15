en English
Golf

LIV Golf to Award Commemorative Rings to Team Winners: A Tradition Borrowed from NBA

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
LIV Golf to Award Commemorative Rings to Team Winners: A Tradition Borrowed from NBA

In a groundbreaking move, LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed golf circuit, has decided to borrow a page from the NBA’s playbook. The league has announced that, akin to the NBA, it will award commemorative rings to the winners of its team events. This initiative is seen as an attempt by LIV Golf to carve a distinct identity in the world of professional golf, and it is set to start with the 2023 team champions, ‘Crushers GC’.

Crushers GC: The First Recipients

Crushers GC, led by Bryson DeChambeau, alongside his teammates Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, are the first in line to receive these commemorative rings. The rings, which will be presented at the season opener in Mayakoba, Mexico, are a testament to the team’s outstanding performance in the 2023 championship. The crafting of these rings has been entrusted to renowned jeweler Ben Baller, adding a touch of luxury and exclusivity to the honor.

DeChambeau’s Confidence in LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau, a notable figure in the golfing world, has been vocal about his confidence in the future of the LIV Golf circuit. Having left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf, DeChambeau predicts that team golf and the LIV brand will continue to be significant in the sport. He emphasizes the appeal and potential of the team aspect in golf, which is traditionally seen as an individual sport.

Ongoing Discussions with PGA Tour

As LIV Golf continues to make its mark with distinct initiatives, discussions about a potential collaboration with the PGA Tour are ongoing. Despite the uncertainties, DeChambeau firmly believes that the LIV Golf league is here to stay and will continue to be a major player in the professional golf landscape.

Golf
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

