LIV Golf League Begins New Season in Mexico Amid PGA Tour's Billion-Dollar Deal

The LIV Golf League, basking in the glow of Saudi investment, is set to tee off its third season at the stunning Mayakoba's El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico. This comes amid a new billion-dollar deal the rival PGA Tour has inked with US sports team investors. Despite the PGA Tour's lucrative deal, Greg Norman, Commissioner of LIV Golf, has remained undeterred, exuding confidence in the league's future trajectory.

LIV Golf League: A New Era of Golf

In a letter to the league staff, Norman acknowledged the PGA Tour's new deal but emphasized his unwavering belief in the future of the LIV Golf League. The 2024 season is poised to witness four LIV events running concurrently with signature PGA Tour events, including the season opener in Mexico, marking a departure from the previous policy of avoiding clashes with the PGA Tour's heritage tournaments.

Star Power: Addition of Jon Rahm

The league has successfully lured reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, among other high-profile players, with its substantial financial incentives. Rahm's addition to the league, along with other prominent players, not only amplifies the league's visibility but also sets the stage for a riveting season.

Adapting to Change: League Format Shifts

The LIV Golf League has also announced several changes to its format for the third season. The number of players has been increased to 54, with modifications in team scoring and adjustments to the individual purse distribution. New rules regarding the season-long individual standings and the season-ending Team Championship have also been introduced, reflecting the league's adaptive approach to maintain engagement and excitement among its players and fans.

As the LIV Golf League embarks on its new season in Mexico, with Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC defending their team title, it is clear that the league's aggressive expansion strategy and its rivalry with traditional golf institutions are reshaping the golf world. This season opener in Mexico underscores a significant moment for the LIV Golf League as it continues to challenge the entrenched prominence of the PGA Tour.