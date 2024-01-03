en English
Sports

LIU’s Men’s Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
LIU’s Men’s Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks

LIU’s men’s basketball team, otherwise known as the Sharks, is bracing for a home game against the Wagner Seahawks. The stage is set following a remarkable performance by LIU’s Tai Strickland, who scored a hefty 27 points in the recent 86-69 loss to the Albany Great Danes. Despite the defeat, Strickland’s contribution underscores his key role within the team, with an average of 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

A Tale of Two Teams

The Sharks have stumbled on their home court with a 0-1 record and are currently placed ninth in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in terms of assists, with an average of 10.3 per game. The team’s assisting prowess is led by Eric Acker, who averages 3.5 assists per game. On the flip side, the Wagner Seahawks hold a 3-5 record on the road and sit fourth in the NEC for assists, averaging 12.8 per game. Melvin Council Jr. takes the lead in this category for the Seahawks, with a team-high average of 3.4 assists per game.

Shooting Percentages and Top Performers

The Seahawks’ field goal shooting percentage is a lackluster 37.6%, a number significantly dwarfed by the 47.6% that the Sharks’ opponents have averaged. As both teams gear up for the first conference play matchup of the season, other players to watch include LIU’s Tana Kopa, who has sunk an average of 2.0 three-pointers in the last ten games. Wagner’s Tyje Kelton is also a player to keep an eye on, averaging 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. Wagner’s Zaire Williams is another standout, with an average of 1.5 three-pointers made over the last ten games.

A Battle of Averages

Over the course of their last ten games, the Sharks have averaged 63.4 points while the Seahawks have averaged slightly less at 61.8 points. With both teams vying to improve their standings, this crucial conference game promises to be a showdown of strategy, skill, and sheer determination. As the teams prepare to clash, the spotlight is firmly on their key performers who are expected to drive their respective teams’ fortunes.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

