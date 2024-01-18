Little Rock to Host Two Major Outdoor Events: Arkansas Marine Expo and Big Buck Classic

In a harmonious blend of thrill and tradition, Little Rock, Arkansas is preparing to play host to two major outdoor events that are sure to enthrall enthusiasts and families alike. The 42nd annual Arkansas Marine Expo and the 34th annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic will provide attendees with an immersive experience into the world of outdoor recreation, from boating to hunting.

Arkansas Marine Expo: A Boating Bonanza

Promoted by Ken Griffey, the Arkansas Marine Expo is a haven for boat lovers and fishing enthusiasts. Offering the best deals on a plethora of recreational boats, the event also promises a rich display of fishing tackle, guides, and representatives from lake and river resorts. Scheduled strategically during the off-season, it provides attendees with exclusive discounts and a wider selection to choose from.

Arkansas Big Buck Classic: Celebrating Deer Season

Founded by Tommy Murchison, the Arkansas Big Buck Classic is a tribute to the deer season and the hunting community. The event features the Wall of Honor, a grand showcase of deer mounts from the season. More than just a hunting event, it also offers educational resources, family-oriented entertainment, and a variety of products ranging from hunting equipment to outdoor vehicles. Highlights include the Texas rattlesnake exhibit and the Raptor Project exhibit. The Big Buck Classic culminates in an awards ceremony, honoring the most impressive deer taken in various categories.

A Cultural Celebration

Both events serve as not just platforms for outdoor enthusiasts to engage with the community and purchase goods, but also as celebrations of Arkansan outdoor culture. The Big Buck Classic, with its emphasis on engaging the next generation in hunting, and the Marine Expo, with its focus on promoting recreational boating, together encapsulate the spirit of outdoor Arkansas. More than just events, they are a testament to the enduring charm of outdoor recreation and the bonds it fosters.