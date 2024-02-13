Lithuania's Olympic Values Education Programme: Fostering Unity through Sports, Education, and Culture

Olympic Values Education Programme: Lithuania's Mission to Blend Sports, Education, and Culture

In the heart of Vilnius, Lithuania, the Lithuanian National Olympic Committee (LNOC) recently played host to an inspiring and impactful event. The second international training session of the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) took place from February 10th to 13th, 2024, drawing in participants from around the globe.

A Global Gathering

Twenty dedicated individuals from twenty countries were carefully selected from a pool of eighty applications to attend this prestigious event. Their mission: to become ambassadors for the Olympic values and promote the harmonious blend of sport, education, and cultural expression.

The OVEP, developed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has a powerful objective: to instill the core values of the Olympic Movement in the hearts and minds of people worldwide. Those values – excellence, respect, friendship, courage, and determination – serve as the foundation for a more inclusive, compassionate, and united global community.

Lithuania: A Pioneer in Olympic Values Education

As one of the first National Olympic Committees to translate the OVEP into its native language and offer multi-level training to instructors, Lithuania has become a frontrunner in promoting Olympic values. By hosting this international training session, the LNOC aimed to share its best practices, foster collaboration, and create a network of dedicated promoters.

"The Olympic Values Education Programme is about much more than just sport," said Daina Gudzinevičiūtė, President of the LNOC. "It's about educating and empowering individuals to be better citizens and to contribute positively to their communities."

A Unique Approach to Learning

The OVEP training events are meticulously designed, with specific objectives and a strong focus on the five core values. Participants engage in a variety of activities, from workshops and discussions to hands-on experiences that bring the values to life.

By the end of the training session, participants not only deepen their understanding of the Olympic values but also develop the skills necessary to share these values with others. They become the torchbearers of the Olympic Movement, spreading its light in their respective countries.

As the second international training session of the OVEP comes to a close, the spirit of unity, collaboration, and determination remains strong. With the help of dedicated ambassadors like the twenty participants from this year's event, the world moves one step closer to embodying the true essence of the Olympic Movement.

In the words of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympic Games, "The most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part; the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well."

And so, as the sun sets on another successful OVEP training session, the fight for a better, more inclusive world continues – one Olympic value at a time.