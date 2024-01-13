en English
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes

At the heart of Listowel Emmets, a Gaelic football team, lies a tale of resilience and near successes. The team has witnessed a rollercoaster of events over the years and now stands on the cusp of a breakthrough. Cathal Keane, the team’s goalkeeper, recalls an era of struggle starting in 2015 when the team fell from intermediate to junior level, a period he terms as a test of their resolve and determination.

Struggle and Ascent

Keane recounts their journey filled with inconsistency, where stringing together consecutive wins seemed like an elusive dream. Quarter-finals remained a distant reality from 2017 to this year. However, they found a silver lining amidst the clouds. The team, composed mostly of players around Keane’s age of 26, managed to ascend from Division 3 to Division 2 during the Covid-stricken season – a commendable achievement that hinted at the latent potential of this young team.

The Turning Point

As the axiom goes, ‘Every cloud has a silver lining’, and it rang true for Listowel Emmets at the end of the 2022 season. The team clinched the North Kerry championship, instilling in them the belief that they could win challenging games. The victory set the tone for their current campaign, where they aimed to hold onto their league status and advance beyond the championship group stage.

A Promising Run

Their championship run started with a nail-biting victory, secured by a last-minute penalty save by their then-goalkeeper Tom Harte, who has since moved to Australia. This marked the start of an upward trajectory, and the team began winning games in the Kerry county championship, shrugging off their reputation of faltering in crucial matches. Today, they are gearing up to face the Cavan side Arva in the All-Ireland club JFC final. They are seen as favorites, a perception partly driven by the impressive history of Kerry clubs in the competition.

The possibility of emerging victorious in the final is seen as a defining moment for Listowel Emmets. Winning would mean more than just a trophy; it’s a statement of intent, a wake-up call to the ‘sleeping giant’ within Kerry’s football community. It’s a chance for the team to etch their name in the annals of football glory and inspire future generations with their tale of resilience, revival, and triumph.

Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

