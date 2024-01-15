en English
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend

Three-time Olympic medallist and Indonesian weightlifting legend, Lisa Rumbewas, passed away at the age of 43 on January 14, 2024. Lisa, a trailblazer in the world of weightlifting, died at Jayapura Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of immense contributions to Indonesian sports. Her death has been mourned by the National Sports Committee of Indonesia (KONI), with Chairman Marciano Norman expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the community of high-performing athletes.

A Pioneer’s Journey

Lisa Rumbewas was not just an athlete; she was a symbol of hope and achievement, particularly for her home region of Papua. Born into a family of weightlifters, she was the first from Indonesia and Papua to compete in the Olympics – a feat that inspired many young athletes in her country.

Olympic Stardom

Her Olympic journey was illustrious, with a track record that would make any athlete proud. Lisa bagged silver medals in the 48 kg category at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and in the 53 kg category at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She also won a bronze medal in the 53 kg category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, further cementing her place in the annals of Indonesian sports history.

Regional Success and Global Recognition

Her regional success was equally impressive. Lisa secured a silver medal at the 2001 SEA Games and a gold medal in the 58 kg category at the 2009 SEA Games. She also won a silver medal at the 2006 World Weightlifting Championships. These victories not only highlighted her prowess on the global stage but also inspired a generation of weightlifters in Indonesia.

As the world mourns the loss of a legendary athlete, Lisa Rumbewas’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations of weightlifters. Her success story, etched in medals and honours, will remain an integral part of Indonesia’s sports history.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

