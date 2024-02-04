Lisa McCaffrey Boycotts Taylor Swift's Music Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII has stirred up an unexpected rift in the music world. Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey, has announced a temporary boycott of Taylor Swift's music ahead of the big game. This move comes as the 49ers prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team whose tight end, Travis Kelce, is in a high-profile relationship with Swift. The boycott was announced on a podcast hosted by Olivia Culpo, who is engaged to Christian McCaffrey.

Boycott Amid Affection for Swift's Music

Despite being a self-proclaimed 'Swiftie,' Lisa McCaffrey has temporarily removed Swift's songs from her playlist. The decision is a testament to her dedication to her son's team as they gear up for the Super Bowl. It's not just about the sport; it's about the emotions and relationships entwined within it.

Super Bowl Suite Surprise

In the midst of concerns about the affordability of Super Bowl tickets, Olivia Culpo stepped in with a generous gift for Lisa McCaffrey. Culpo gifted her a suite for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With suite prices soaring between $800,000 and $2 million, this gesture underscores the familial bonds formed within the NFL community.

Swift's Logistical Challenge

Taylor Swift, however, faces her own set of challenges. The pop star is scheduled to perform in Japan on the eve of the Super Bowl. Given the time difference and flight schedules, Swift should make it to the game on time. Yet, the concurrent events of the Super Bowl and the LIV Golf tournament in Las Vegas may pose logistical challenges with parking her private jet. Nevertheless, the anticipation for Swift's attendance remains high.