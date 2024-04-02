Lisa Bluder: Catalyst Behind Caitlin Clark & Iowa's NCAA Final Four Success

Get to know the head coach of the University of Iowa's women's basketball team, Lisa Bluder, the driving force behind the Hawkeyes' eight straight 20-win seasons, a reflection of her remarkable decades-long career as a D1 head coach. Named the dean of Big Ten coaches, Bluder has broken Iowa records and established herself as the all-time winningest coach in program history. Now, she's taking her team to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. Bluder isn't the only name behind the Hawkeyes' most recent successes. Among the standouts on the unstoppable team is Caitlin Clark, who made history as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball during the game that saw Iowa's 106-89 victory over Michigan on Feb 15 this year. On March 3, Clark broke another record, becoming the highest all-time basketball scorer in NCAA Division I basketball, having logged more points than any other man or woman. Bluder has praised Clark's game, while the all-time leading scorer has reciprocated the respect to her coach. "It's an exciting time to be part of women's basketball," Bluder told Good Morning America amid the hype.