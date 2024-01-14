en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho’s Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Liquid Football Panel Tackles Jadon Sancho’s Discipline, Football Rivalries, and Espionage

In a recent episode of Liquid Football, hosted by Kelly Cates, esteemed football figures Steve Sidwell, Jonathan Walters, and Luis Garcia delved into a myriad of football-related topics. The panel discussion was centered on Liverpool’s tie with Manchester United, Jadon Sancho’s disciplinary issues at Borussia Dortmund, and the upcoming Amazon documentary on Tottenham Hotspur.

Roy Keane Sparks Tunnel Etiquette Debate

The debate that ensued following Roy Keane’s disapproval of rivals greeting each other amicably in the tunnel was a significant discussion point. Keane’s comments stirred a conversation on the changing dynamics of sportsmanship and rivalry etiquette in football. The panelists reflected on their experiences, providing valuable insights into the multifaceted nature of player relationships within the sport.

Jadon Sancho’s Disciplinary Conundrum

A central talking point was Jadon Sancho’s recent disciplinary issue after returning late from England duty. This incident resulted in a fine and him being benched by Borussia Dortmund, an action that has drawn attention from the global football community. Sancho, who made an instant impact on his second Borussia Dortmund debut by assisting a goal minutes after rejoining the club, has been under the scanner for his disciplinary issues at both Manchester United and Dortmund. The panel discussed the broader implications of player punctuality and team dynamics, highlighting a general tolerance among players for tardiness, provided the responsible party accepts the resultant fines.

Football Espionage and the Spurs Documentary

The upcoming Amazon documentary on Tottenham Hotspur was another subject of discussion. Jonathan Walters alluded to his knowledge of a team employing spying techniques, using hidden cameras in glasses, though he refrained from revealing specifics. This revelation added an intriguing twist to the conversation, shedding a new light on the lengths to which football teams might go in their quest for competitive advantage.

Through their engaging discussions, the panelists offered unique perspectives, contributing to a deeper understanding of the current issues dominating the world of football.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
51 seconds ago
Nigerian Footballer Troost-Ekong Advocates Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Boots
International Nigerian footballer, William Troost-Ekong, is setting a benchmark for eco-consciousness in the world of sports. Breaking from the norm, the seasoned player is stepping onto the field at the Africa Cup of Nations wearing boots made from sustainable materials like corn waste, sugarcane, and bamboo. With an illustrious career spanning 65 caps for Nigeria
Nigerian Footballer Troost-Ekong Advocates Sustainability with Eco-Friendly Boots
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
3 mins ago
Waynedale Golden Bears Triumph Over Waterford Wildcats in Classic in the Country Challenge
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
4 mins ago
Kansas City Chiefs Triumph in Frosty Showdown Against Miami Dolphins
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
55 seconds ago
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
2 mins ago
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
2 mins ago
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
8 seconds
BJP Spokesperson Cites Government Non-Cooperation as Reason for Rising Railway Project Costs in Andhra Pradesh
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
55 seconds
Chandler Crowell Leads Lancaster to Victory in Non-Conference Basketball Game
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
1 min
Lim Guan Eng Slams Mahathir Mohamad for Divisive Remarks on Malaysian Indians' Loyalty
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
1 min
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
1 min
PTI Leader Babar Saleem Swati Faces Arrest Warrants in Mansehra for Disturbing Peace
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
2 mins
Former APC Chairman Bisi Akande Calls for Return to 1960 Nigerian Constitution
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
2 mins
Resilience on Display: Australian Open Ballkid Shows Mettle After Collision with Dane Sweeny
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
2 mins
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Budget, Sideline Freedom Caucus
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
2 mins
Hythe Town FC's Valiant Performance in FA Trophy Ends with Defeat to Chorley FC
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app