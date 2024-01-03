en English
Sports

Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Lipscomb Bisons vs Eastern Kentucky Colonels: A Face-off in the ASUN Basketball Match

In a forthcoming ASUN conference basketball clash, the Lipscomb Bisons are readying to grapple with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The Bisons are stepping onto the court, riding the wave of a nail-biting 78-75 triumph over the Florida State Seminoles, a game that saw Will Pruitt making a remarkable 24-point contribution.

Home Court Advantage and Road Challenges

The Bisons have been grappling with a challenging 2-4 record on the road, while the Colonels have wielded a robust presence on their home court, boasting a 4-3 record. Eastern Kentucky holds a substantial upper hand in offensive rebounds, standing sixth nationally, primarily owing to Isaiah Cozart’s impressive average of 4.6 offensive boards per game.

Assists and Shooting Accuracy

The Bisons, in contrast, have made their mark with their assist game, also occupying the sixth spot in the ASUN, spearheaded by Pruitt’s team-leading average of 3.4 assists per game. Shooting precision may hold the key in the upcoming game, as Eastern Kentucky holds a higher field goal percentage compared to the defensive allowance of Lipscomb. The scoring averages of both teams are neck and neck, with Lipscomb slightly edging out Eastern Kentucky.

Key Players

Players to watch include Michael Moreno for the Colonels, known for his prowess in three-point shooting, and Cozart, who has been in good form in recent games with commendable averages in points, rebounds, and blocks. For the Bisons, Pruitt has been a standout player, making significant contributions in points, rebounds, and assists, alongside Owen McCormack, another player worth noting in recent games.

Trajectory of the Teams

In the last ten games, each team has charted a different course, with the Colonels struggling with a 2-8 record and the Bisons faring better with a 6-4 record. The upcoming match is expected to be a heated contest as both teams vie to carve out their niche within the ASUN conference.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

