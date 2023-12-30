Lipscomb Bisons Triumph in Nail-Biting Clash Against Florida State Seminoles

In a thrilling Saturday afternoon showdown in Tallahassee, Florida, the Lipscomb Bisons clinched a narrow 78-75 victory over the Florida State Seminoles. Spearheading the Bison’s success was Will Pruitt, who amassed a total of 24 points and seven rebounds, propelling the team towards their second consecutive win and improving their season record to 9-6.

From a Dominant Lead to a Close Finish

The game was fraught with tension and unpredictability. The Bisons, at one point, sported a commanding 21-point lead in the second half. However, the Seminoles fought back, managing to decrease the deficit to a mere five points with just over four minutes left on the clock. This resurgence can be attributed to the outstanding performances of players such as Darin Green Jr. and Jamir Watkins.

AJ McGinnis’ Decisive Three-Pointer

However, the tide turned once again when Lipscomb’s AJ McGinnis landed a crucial three-pointer, expanding their lead once more. Despite the Seminoles’ valiant efforts, they were unable to close the gap. Watkins emerged as the top scorer for Florida State, netting 19 points, while McGinnis contributed a significant 12 points to Lipscomb’s tally.

Bisons’ Superior Performance in the Paint

In a game where every point mattered, the Bisons shot an impressive 47.5% from the field, outperforming the Seminoles in the paint. This win provides Lipscomb with a strong momentum as they set their sights on the forthcoming Atlantic Sun Conference play.

Despite the Seminoles’ loss, leaving their record at a balanced 6-6, they showcased their potential to make a significant comeback, indicating that they are a force to be reckoned with. As both teams prepare for their next challenges, spectators can look forward to more nail-biting contests in the future.