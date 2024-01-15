Lionel Messi Triumphs Over Erling Haaland at FIFA's The Best Awards

The recent FIFA's The Best awards ceremony was a rollercoaster of emotions, where football stars from around the globe gathered at the Apollo Theatre in west London to witness the crowning of the best talents in the sport. The biggest surprise of the evening was the reaction of Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Erling Haaland, the Norwegian footballer who led Manchester City to an unprecedented treble in 2023. Alf-Inge's visible disappointment when Lionel Messi was announced as the winner of the Best Men's Player prize became a focal point of the event, invoking humor among some fans and raising eyebrows among others.

Messi's Triumph Amidst Tough Competition

The Argentine maestro, Lionel Messi, retained the award for the third consecutive year, outshining Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Despite not having an overly great year, Messi's performance was sufficient to secure him the victory. He played a significant role in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 triumph and guided Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory. With this win, Messi now holds the record for the player with the most wins of the award since its introduction.

Erling Haaland's Notable Performance

Despite the disappointment, it's worth noting that Erling Haaland had a remarkable year. He scored a record 36 Premier League goals last season and netted a club-record 52 goals in all competitions in 2022-23. His nomination for the Best Men's Player prize is a testament to his skill and the impact he has made in Manchester City. It also goes to show that his potential is recognized on the global stage.

Reactions and Controversy

The ceremony has sparked a flurry of reactions across various media platforms, with Alf-Inge Haaland's reaction to Messi's victory causing a stir among fans and football enthusiasts alike. Some found humor in his disappointment, while others empathized with the father witnessing his son lose out on a prestigious award. The event continues to generate buzz as updates and reactions are shared, reflecting the passion and enthusiasm that football inspires worldwide.