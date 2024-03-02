Lionel Messi Impresses Inter Miami Teammate with Fluent English Amid Stellar MLS Start

Lionel Messi's transition to Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami has been seamless, not just on the pitch but off it as well. The Argentinian superstar, known for his reticence to speak English publicly, has left teammates pleasantly surprised with his command of the language, signaling a smooth adaptation to his new surroundings.

Unexpected Linguistic Skills

Julian Gressel, a recent addition to Inter Miami, shared an amusing anecdote about Messi's unexpected use of English during a game. Despite Messi jokingly dismissing his proficiency in English compared to Gressel's Spanish, he delivered tactical advice in English with clarity. This interaction not only highlighted Messi's ongoing efforts to learn the language but also his leadership on the field, guiding teammates with strategic insights.

Teammates' Reactions

Messi's linguistic efforts have not gone unnoticed by other members of the squad either. Robert Taylor, another Inter Miami player, confirmed that both he and Messi are taking language lessons to bridge the communication gap. While admitting that their conversation level off the field isn't perfect, Taylor noted the universal language of football allows for seamless on-pitch communication. Messi's initiative to speak English, even if limited, has evidently made a positive impression on his teammates.

Early Impact in MLS

Since his high-profile move to MLS, Messi has quickly become a pivotal figure for Inter Miami. With one goal and one assist in his first two matches of the 2024 season, his contributions have been crucial. Messi's last-minute equalizer against LA Galaxy showcased not only his undiminished skills but also his determination to lead by example in this new chapter of his career. As Inter Miami prepares to face Orlando City, fans and teammates alike will be looking forward to more moments of brilliance from the soccer legend.

Messi's smooth transition to life in MLS, both on and off the pitch, speaks volumes about his professionalism and dedication to adapting to new environments. His efforts to overcome the language barrier, coupled with his immediate impact on the field, have quickly endeared him to fans and players. As the season progresses, Messi's influence is expected to grow, potentially ushering in a transformative era for Inter Miami and MLS at large.